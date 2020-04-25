The Seattle Seahawks selected former LSU receiver Stephen Sullivan in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He will join former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis.
Sullivan projects to play tight end in the NFL despite spending most of his collegiate career at wide receiver. The Louisiana native caught 46 passes for 712 yards and three touchdowns over his four-year LSU career. Sullivan also scored a one-yard rushing touchdown against Auburn in 2017.
Sullivan was the 14th LSU player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.