The Kansas City Chiefs selected former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Baton Rouge native elected to forego his senior season after helping lead the Tigers to a national champsionship last season. Edwards-Helaire amassed 1,414 rushing yards on 215 carries for 16 touchdowns. The back added 55 receptions for 453 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Edwards-Helaire's final LSU campaign was highlighted by the victory over Alabama where he had 180 yards of total offfense and four touchdowns over the Crimson Tide. A hamstring injury limited Edwards-Helaire in the Peach Bowl, but he topped 100 rushing yards in the national championship game against Clemson.
Edwards-Helaire was the 5th player selected in this year's draft.