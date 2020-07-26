Former LSU star Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in exchange for veteran safety Bradley McDougald and a first-round pick in 2021 and 2022 for the New York Jets.
The agreement comes on the heels of a seven-month contract dispute between Adams and the Jets, and just one month after the All-Pro safety requested a trade from the organization
"While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long successful career with the Jets, we know it's important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances," Jets GM Joe Douglas said in part in a statement. "As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore."
While the Jets did receive a haul in draft capital by shipping away their best player, Adams was the centerpiece of their defense and a Pro Bowl safety in just his third season. The Jets have now traded five of their last six first-round picks.
In 2019, Adams led the Jet defense in tackles (91), sacks (6.5), QB hits (17) and was tied for first with 2 FF.
"I love you & will always love you," Adams told Jets fans in a tweet following the announcement. "You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the love & support these 3 years."
Adams will fly to Seattle on Monday to undergo a physical.