11-19-16 LSU vs Florida Football

LSU junior safety Jamal Adams (33) pumps up the crowd before the Tigers' 16-10 loss against the University of Florida on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 at Tiger Stadium.

 Ryan McCarble

Former LSU star Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in exchange for veteran safety Bradley McDougald and a first-round pick in 2021 and 2022 for the New York Jets.

The agreement comes on the heels of a seven-month contract dispute between Adams and the Jets, and just one month after the All-Pro safety requested a trade from the organization

"While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long successful career with the Jets, we know it's important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances," Jets GM Joe Douglas said in part in a statement. "As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore."

While the Jets did receive a haul in draft capital by shipping away their best player, Adams was the centerpiece of their defense and a Pro Bowl safety in just his third season. The Jets have now traded five of their last six first-round picks.

In 2019, Adams led the Jet defense in tackles (91), sacks (6.5), QB hits (17) and was tied for first with 2 FF.

"I love you & will always love you," Adams told Jets fans in a tweet following the announcement. "You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the love & support these 3 years."

Adams will fly to Seattle on Monday to undergo a physical.  

Load comments