LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU football freshman tight end Arik Gilbert (2) focuses Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020 before LSU's 44-24 loss against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium.

 Abby Kibler

Following a short commitment to the University of Florida, former LSU star tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday afternoon via Twitter he will decommit from the Gators and reenter the transfer portal.

Gilbert committed to UF Jan. 31 after first entering the transfer portal Jan. 2. The former LSU freshman and Georgia native left the Tigers' program after claiming he was homesick.

The star player mentioned in his tweet that he will not announce his commitment to a school until he is "enrolled into school and on campus."

This story will be updated when more information is obtained.

