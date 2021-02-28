Following a short commitment to the University of Florida, former LSU star tight end Arik Gilbert announced Sunday afternoon via Twitter he will decommit from the Gators and reenter the transfer portal.

I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal. I will not be announcing my final decision until i am enrolled into school and on campus. — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) February 28, 2021

Gilbert committed to UF Jan. 31 after first entering the transfer portal Jan. 2. The former LSU freshman and Georgia native left the Tigers' program after claiming he was homesick.

The star player mentioned in his tweet that he will not announce his commitment to a school until he is "enrolled into school and on campus."

