Two-time Grammy Award-winner Lauren Daigle announced she will sing the National Anthem at the College Football National Championship Game in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

Daigle, a former LSU student, is from Lafayette, Louisiana. She appeared on "American Idol" in 2012 and later dropped out of LSU to pursue a music career. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and her career has taken off.

Daigle released three studio albums since 2015 and has become a nationally renowned musical artist. Her style focuses on contemporary Christian Music, and she won for her first Grammy for best album that category in 2019.

The College Football Playoff committee decides the top four teams to compete in the playoffs, and the two winners of the semifinal games will play in New Orleans. The committee currently has LSU at No. 1 followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.