LSU has been the birthplace for many talented athletes for their collegiate careers, but more than a few go relatively unnoticed by LSU fans.

Neal Skupski, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is one of those athletes.

Born in Liverpool, England, Skupski played many sports from an early age, but he found a love for tennis. Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Skupski’s wish as a child was to pursue tennis professionally.

“I lived at the back of a tennis club, so I’ve played since I was three years old. My dream was to be a professional singles player,” Skupski stated. “Life in the UK consisted of practicing three or four times a week and playing some with my older brother. He always helped me out and I looked up to him.”

Skupski continued his success throughout his childhood in England, although he refrained from playing internationally. Instead, he decided to focus on his studies because he already had his future destination in mind: Baton Rouge.

Skupski moved to Baton Rouge and became a Tiger in 2008, following his older brother Ken Skupski, who was an LSU player during that time.

“I didn’t really know anyone, and it was very different to the UK. It definitely took me a while to get used to the hot weather and the spicy food. I was welcomed by the team very well and they made me settle very quickly,” Skupski said.

While it took some time getting used to LSU, it didn’t take very long for Skupski to get used to collegiate tennis. He started his four years of college dominance quickly, becoming the first LSU freshman to earn All-American honors, finishing No. 4 in the country in doubles with partner Michael Venus.

Skupski’s freshman season was only the start, and the Tiger would finish with one of LSU’s most prestigious college tennis careers. Skupski, in four years, was named an ITA Doubles All-American twice, a Singles All-American, 2011 Louisiana Player of the Year, First Team All Louisiana, First Team All American and earned a peak ranking of No. 4 in the nation in doubles.

Skupski’s career as a Tiger is nothing short of greatness. Having been established as one of the winningest players in LSU tennis history, he went on to have a successful professional career after his time in Baton Rouge.

“After LSU I started playing singles and doubles. It was clear very early on that it would be tough to get to the top of singles. I quickly focused on doubles and played with my brother. He took me under his wings and showed me the ATP ropes which made it a whole lot easier,” Skupski said.

Skupski has won 13 professional titles so far, is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in doubles and recently finished 2nd in the U.S. Open and Indian Wells. His biggest wins came in 2021 and 2022 as he was crowned Wimbledon champion in mixed doubles both years along with his doubles partner Desirae Krawczyk.

“Winning Wimbledon was surreal. My dream was just to play at Wimbledon one time, but to actually lift a trophy is beyond my wildest dreams,” Skupski said.

Skupski continues to find success in both mixed and men’s doubles and plans to stay on tour playing professionally for as long as possible, but also looks to the future to see what lies for him after his professional career.

“ATP life is amazing. You get to travel the world and see all different cultures. I think I have a lot of years left playing on tour. My brother has started an academy back home in Liverpool, so I’d like to help out there and also do some other things related to tennis,” Skupski said.

Skupski boasts a successful collegiate career with LSU, as well as a successful professional career on the ATP tour, but he attributes all of his success to his family for their support.

“My family are the main reason I am where I am today and without them, I’d be nowhere near the level I am. They have put so many hours into me to get me to practice and tournaments. I owe a lot to them,” Skupski said.

Skupski cherishes his time back in Baton Rouge, even now as a professional traveling the world on tour.

“Some of the best memories were tailgating and going to football games especially on a Saturday night. We had some great wins as a tennis team and I will never forget those moments,” Skupski said.

Cementing himself among LSU’s list of great athletes, Skupski boasts one of the most prestigious careers in LSU tennis history.