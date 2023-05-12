The New Orleans Saints have had a turbulent offseason to say the least, but one acquisition has stood out more than others.

The recent signing of Jesuit high school and LSU alumnus Foster Moreau has undoubtedly turned heads. On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints announced that the New Orleans native is coming home to join the team on a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal also includes eight million dollars in guaranteed money.

Moreau quietly entered the NFL back in 2019 when the former Oakland Raiders, now Las Vegas, drafted him in the fourth round with the 137th pick. The former Tiger was scouted as a potential No. 2 option at the tight end position because of his blocking ability and 250-pound stature.

Very few scouts believed Moreau would develop into a solid pass catching tight end, but the acquisition made sense for the Raiders because they already possessed one of the best catching tight ends in the league, Darren Waller. The 26-year-old immediately saw playing time after he made the 2019 roster and played in 13 games his rookie season while on offense and special teams.

Over the course of his first four years in the league, Moreau saw his snap count and targets steadily increase every year to the point that he was taken off the Raiders’ special teams for the 2022 season. That change can only be interpreted as the organization believing Moreau was too important to risk potentially getting injured while playing on special teams. Last season, he was targeted 54 times, the highest in his career, with 33 receptions and scored two touchdowns in 15 games.

"Part of God's plan": A look into Cade Beloso's journey, how his outlook towards his injury changed The baseball career of LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso can best be described as a roller coaster, as cliché as that may be.Like most roller …

The Saints’ signing of former Raider Derek Carr this offseason almost certainly influenced Moreau’s decision to return home. Carr, who agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $150 million two months ago, believed he has what it takes to return the Saints to a Super Bowl contender and wanted Moreau to be a part of that.

The reason the Saints’ signing of Moreau has blown up on social media and drawn abnormal attention is that Moreau shared on Twitter that he recently has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkins's Lymphoma.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saints’ medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance,” Moreau tweeted.

Hodgkins Lymphoma is a type of cancer that attacks the body’s lymphatic system. The lymphatic system fights off diseases and infections, but the illness is treatable, especially when discovered early.

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints’ team physician, was the first to notice the cancer after Moreau underwent a physical at the Saints’ medical facility. Cancer isn't uncommon, but the news was especially difficult to interpret for football fans because of his young age and fitness level.

Preview: LSU baseball looks to bounce back against Mississippi State with top seed in SEC at stake After surviving until May without dropping a single SEC series, that run came to an end last weekend when No. 2 LSU lost its series to Auburn.

Due to the cancer being discovered early, Moreau and NFL doctors believe that he can make a return to the game with treatment. The fact the Saints inked a deal with Moreau for multiple seasons is a sign of their confidence. Moreau’s mindset towards this obstacle in his life inspired millions of people and brought unwanted attention to a player that deserves the spotlight because of how he lives his life off the field.

The awful news shocked football fans in Louisiana particularly because of the memories they have of him playing at Tad Gormley Stadium and Death Valley.

This idea behind the phrase "Forever LSU" was proven by the outpouring of support and kind words that Moreau has received since sharing his diagnosis. The phrase represents the LSU community and the support for both current and former players.

Several other NFL players, some who played at LSU, and others that were opponents reached out to let him know that they were there for him should he need them.