Former LSU football player Kayshon Boutte was taken with the 187 pick by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Coming into the 2022 season, Boutte was projected as a potential first-round pick, but his stock dropped throughout the season. Mediocre stats followed by unimpressive numbers at the NFL Combine now see him taken in the sixth round.
Boutte played three seasons at LSU, breaking the single-game receiving record his freshman season. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2020.
He finished his LSU career with 1,782 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, gaining 735 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.