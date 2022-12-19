Four LSU players were named 2023 Preseason All-Americans by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
Junior outfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, while junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan was granted Second-Team All-America honors.
LSU is the only team to have three first-team selections. Tennessee, Florida and Stanford are the only other schools to have multiple first-team selections. Each has two players voted to the first team.
Crews, the Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 Preseason Player of the Year, was recognized as a consensus First-Team All-American. He was also awarded SEC Co-Player of the Year. Last season, Crews batted .349. The stellar outfielder was also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and for the Dick Howser National Player of the Year Award last spring.
He finished the season as the SEC leader in runs scored and was No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 3 in RBI (72), No. 3 in total bases (172), No. 4 in home runs (22), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.691), No. 5 in hits (87), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.463) and No. 8 in walks (42).
Crews, a Florida native, was recognized as a member of the 2022 SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team. Crews represented his country this summer as a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team, helping lead Team USA to a bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.
Skenes transferred to LSU this season after two stellar years at Air Force. He had an exceptional 2022 season both on the mound and at the plate while in Colorado Springs, earning first-team All-America recognition.
Skenes, a California native, posted a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 15 starts last season for the Falcons, limiting opponents to a .224 batting average. Skenes recorded a win-loss record of 10-3. He also hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 homers and 38 RBI. Skenes was named the 2022 Mountain West Pitcher of the Year.
In 2021, Skenes recorded a 2.70 ERA while batting .410 with 11 homers and 43 RBI. Skenes was named the 2021 Mountain West Freshman of the Year for his efforts.
White transferred to LSU after an outstanding 2022 season at North Carolina State. There, he was recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year.
The Florida native batted .362 last season with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 homers, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage. White’s 27 home runs broke an NCAA freshman single-season record. White also had 26 multi-hit games and 19 multi-RBI outings.
Morgan batted .324 in 2022 with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs in his second season as the first baseman for the Tigers. The New Orleans, Louisiana, native was a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team as well, claiming the bronze medal at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.
Morgan recorded a batting average of .500 in the Tigers’ three-game sweep at Vanderbilt last May along with four doubles, three RBI and five runs. He delivered the game-winning two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning at Mississippi State, which erased a one run deficit and gave LSU a 5-2 victory.
In 2021, as a true freshman, Morgan earned Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition.