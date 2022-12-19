Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft nearshore 7 to 10 feet offshore. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&