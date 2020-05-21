LSU picked up a late-night commitment on Wednesday evening, landing four-star Saint James (La.) defensive end Saivion Jones for the 2021 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is rated the No. 19 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Louisiana, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
As a junior at St. James High School, Jones recorded 103 tackles with 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
"Great size and frame with ample space to continue bulk addition,” said 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks. ”Tall, imposing defensive lineman. Provided huge production, especially relative to position, for Louisiana 3A state championship team as a junior.”
With the addition of Jones and the recent commitments of four-star QB Garrett Nussmeier, four-star DE Landon Jackson, four-star WR JoJo Earle, four-star RB Corey Kiner and four-star safety Khari Gee, LSU now moves up to the No. 6 class overall in 247Sports’ Team Rankings.
“I always wanted to further my education and football career at a place where my heart led me,” Jones said in his commitment post. “Where I felt like family, and where my family and friends are a part of my journey. With that being said, I am committing to the LSU Tigers.”