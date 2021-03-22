Weather Alert

.A cold front will move into the region Tuesday. This front will move very slowly through the area and is expected to stall over southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. This front will remain over the area through Wednesday before lifting north Thursday with a cold front finally pushing through late Thursday or Thursday evening. Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain are expected with widespread 4 to 8 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening * Multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain is expected across southeast Louisiana along with southern and coastal Mississippi. This could lead to flash flooding. * Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. &&