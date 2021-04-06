On Tuesday, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association named Haleigh Bryant the Region 1 Gymnast of the Year. She also shares the title with Alabama sophomore Luisa Blanco. The news comes after an exciting season for the LSU freshman.

The North Carolina native ended the regular season with career-high scores of 9.90 on bars and beam, 9.975 on floor, and 10 on vault. Bryant garnered her career-high on floor in the first meet of the season against Arkansas. She earned the first perfect score of her career in the last meet against Missouri.

The gymnast recently garnered her second career 10 during the NCAA Regional Final in Utah. She is the only freshman in the SEC and one of two to in the country to score a 10 in the 2021 season.

As for diplomatic honors, Bryant was named the SEC Freshman of the Year, marking the third time in history for an LSU freshman to be given this award. She earned SEC Freshman of the Week a total of six times during the season while also being named SEC Gymnast of the Week once. She was also named to the All-SEC gymnastics team.

In the debut season of her collegiate career, the freshman finished third on vault, fourth on floor, and ninth in the all-around in the entire nation.