Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.