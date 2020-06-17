Joe Burrow has been named the Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday, June 17.
LSU athletes have won the SEC's two most prestigious annual awards for the second time in school history and the first time since 2006. Skylar Mays recently won the McWhorter Award, presented to the SEC's top scholar-athlete.
Tyasha Harris of South Carolina hoops was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.
"The SEC is proud to honor Joe and Tyasha as the recipients of this year's Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "They have competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics and through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence have been successful in their endeavors. They are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference and are outstanding representatives of their universities as both students and athletes."
A unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Burrow is one of the most decorated athletes in NCAA history. He won the Heisman Trophy, the AP National Player of the Year award, the Walter Camp Award, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.
In April, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.