With an undefeated football season and being the Heisman front-runner, Joe Burrow, has received his first accolade of his career.
WBRZ released a statement saying the quarterback won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award is awarded to a quarterback who "best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement," according to the Golden Arm Foundation.
During his time at the University, Burrow has led the Tigers to a 12-0 season for the first time since 2011, breaking the single-season passing record and tying the single-season touchdown record.
Other winners of the award consists of Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Carson Palmer (USC, 2002), Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003), etc.
Burrow will receive the award Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the 2019 Golden Arm Award Ceremony in Baltimore.