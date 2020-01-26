As the 2020 LSU baseball season approaches, many new faces to the program arise. The Tigers are bringing in another top-10 ranked recruiting class according to Baseball America, and many of them are looking to have a significant impact on this young but talented Tigers team.
The Tigers are welcoming in 14 new players comprised of junior college-signees and freshman. Coach Paul Mainieri is high on some of these highly touted incomers, as he highlighted junior college transfer Zack Mathis, catcher Alex Milazzo and outfielder Maurice Hampton in LSU’s annual media day at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
One of the most intriguing players through fall ball has been the emergence of junior college transfer Mathis. Mainieri gave the 5-foot-8-inches Mathis a lot of praise as he compared him to former Tiger Josh Smith.
“When I think of a replacement for Josh (Smith), even though it’s a different position, I think (third baseman) Zack Mathis has those qualities of a real leader.”
The Tigers biggest area of concern is its infield, as they are only returning one starter from 2019 in shortstop Hal Hughes, and although he is returning, Mainieri is still looking for someone else to emerge as a leader in the infield.
“Our infield is the most inexperienced group we have out there,” Mainieri emphasized. “Hal (Hughes), of course, is a fine defensive player. He is a pretty steady shortstop and makes the routine play for us. On a given day if that’s what we need is a shortstop to make some plays for us and have some scrappy at-bats, then Hal will be the guy, but I am still looking for someone to step up.”
Mathis had an outstanding two-year career at San Joaquin Delta College as he posted a .352 career batting average with 14 home runs, 48 doubles, 134 hits and 134 RBI.
Zachary, Louisiana native, Milazzo also has the chance to get playing time early as he looks to solidify his position behind the plate, an area that the Tigers struggled with immensely last season.
“Words can’t describe adequately how excited I am to have Alex Milazzo as part of our program. Alex is a tough, hard-nosed, and gritty player that will provide great leadership behind the plate,” Mainieri said. “He is probably known as the best throwing catcher in the country for the 2019 class.”
Hampton, the talented dual-sport athlete at LSU is looking to make up ground as he missed fall ball due to football. Hampton was ranked as high as the No. 23 overall prospect by Perfect Game and turned down a significant amount of money to campus and represent the Purple and Gold.
“You can tell he’s going to get better as a hitter, because he’s so athletic and strong,” said Mainieri. “Mechanically, he’s a little tight. The more he plays, the better he’ll get.”
Hampton is in competition with sophomore Giovanni Digiacomo for center field job. Mainieri is waiting to see how the rest of preseason plays out before giving an opening day roster.
“I can’t even come close to giving you that right now,” Mainieri said when speaking on opening-day lineups. “I’m still waiting for certain players to assert themselves.”