Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High near 80F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.