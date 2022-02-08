The sun was beaming down, there was a soft summer breeze sifting through the air and the cheers were not silenced on the tenth fairway of the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, North Carolina as 18-year-old Cohen Trolio trotted down to the angulating and turtleback green with his putter from 190 yards.

LSU Head Coach Chuck Winstead could not contain his excitement as he grinned from cheek to cheek and nodded to Assistant Coach Andrew Nelson. The reignition of the LSU men’s golf program started at that moment.

Trolio, prior to competing in the USGA Junior Amateur Championship in North Carolina, signed his letter of intent to swing clubs for the Purple and Gold. As an amateur, he was coined as the ‘Mississippi Kid’ and was touted as a generational talent with a silky-smooth swing compared to the likes of Ernie Els and David Duval.

Trolio, the West Point, Mississippi native, was coming off a dominant stretch of junior golf, taking home first in almost every competition he played in. However, the most momentous and prestigious tournament he hailed victor at was the Mississippi State Amateur. Once the accolades and medals were accrued, he would gain a unique PGA Tour exemption to compete in the Sanderson Farms Tournament in Jackson, Mississippi in late September 2021.

Trolio’s Tour performance was well anticipated and exciting. The hometown kid was returning to compete with professional golfers; however, the Tigers were slated to travel to Ooltewah, Tennessee for the Scenic City Collegiate Tournament on the same dates as the PGA event. A new reality Trolio had yet experienced at the higher level of golf: The sport is now a team sport, with the four lowest scores counted toward the team total. Fortunately for the freshman, the Scenic City competition was canceled, and he was able to make his Tour debut.

Under the helm of Winstead the team is balanced and now has the ideal setup from the coaching perspective heading into the spring half of their season. Last March while Trolio was taking high school finals and the Tigers were in a slump, getting embarrassed at their home course and finishing third to last in a 15-team competition, Winstead said that they needed to focus on strengthening their bench’s production to get back to their winning ways.

Over the course of the summer that is what Winstead and Assistant Coach Andrew Nelson honed in on. They presented their case to several high schoolers nationally as to why LSU was the best program to join, and their message resonated with Trolio.

Trolio’s addition to the nine-man squad signified that Winstead and the LSU program still can pull in major recruits. In December 2021 Winstead would strike again, picking up Baton Rouge native and Louisiana junior golfer of the year, University High senior Luke Haskew.

While awaiting the arrival of the 6-foot, 4-inch University High senior, the Tigers have found their rhythm during their fall portion of the schedule. The squad, which features five seniors in the active rotation, had accumulated second, first and fourth place finishes during their three-tournament fall stint.

Now four days out from the premiere of the Spring season, slated to kick off at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, Winstead and the team need to find a way to carry over their success from the fall. The spring portion of the schedule features six tournaments before SEC and NCAA championships begin in late April.