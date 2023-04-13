Top ranked LSU baseball continues to show why it's the favorite to win a national championship with it's ninth win in the last 11 games.
LSU’s offense combined for 11 runs through the first two innings, six in the first and five in the second. Sophomore third baseman Tommy White was the only Tiger that finished with multiple hits. White went three for five at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Junior shortstop Jordan Thompson widened LSU’s lead in the first inning with a grand slam, his sixth home run of the season and fourth in the last four games.
Junior right fielder Brayden Jobert added another grand slam in the second inning, his sixth home run of the season as well, and put double digit runs on the board for the Tigers.
Both of LSU’s grand slams were given up by Kentucky’s sophomore right-hander Zach Hise. He allowed 11 runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Hise only threw 52 pitches and lasted 1.2 innings. He was charged with the loss and his record drops to 1-1 on the year.
This is the first time since 2014 that LSU has hit two grand slams in a single game. The last time LSU hit two grand slams in a game was against Northwestern on May 13th. LSU also hit three grand slams against Illinois in March of the 2009 season.
Senior designated hitter Cade Beloso extended LSU’s lead to 13 runs in the third inning with a three-run home run, his fifth of the year.
Kentucky responded in the fourth and fifth innings with four runs on two doubles from sophomore left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt and sophomore second baseman Emilien Pitre.
The biggest takeaway from the ball game was the difference in pitching. LSU’s five hit batters ties for the most by an SEC team this season. Kentucky's bullpen totaled 10 walks as well.
Air Force transfer and junior right-hander Paul Skenes did more than enough to allow his offense to get going. Skenes had 10 strike outs through the first five innings and passed the 100-strikeout mark on the season. He fired 111 total pitches in six innings although he did allow five runs on seven hits. Skenes finished with 13 strikeouts and only one walk.
In the top of the seventh inning second baseman Gavin Dugas hurt his shoulder attempting to catch a line drive RBI single. Dugas rolled around in pain and junior infielder Ben Nippolt subbed in at second base. LSU’s Head Coach Jay Johnson did want to speculate on the severity of the injury but did confirm it is a shoulder issue.
Junior lefty Riley Cooper relieved Skenes and had a solid outing. Copper threw 26 pitches in two innings while only allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts.
The game was halted in the eighth inning when junior catcher Alex Milazzo smacked an RBI single that created the final score of 16-6. According to the new SEC rules, the 10-run rule was implemented.
Game two is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow night at Alex Box Stadium. As of now, there are no plans to reschedule game two or three due to inclement weather.