The LSU women’s gymnastics team’s postseason run came to an end in the second round of Regional competition in Raleigh, North Carolina after mistakes and falls during the last two rotations put the Tigers in third place with a score of 196.575.
Since only the top two teams from their session advance to regional finals to fight for a spot in the National Championships, the Tigers’ third place finish means their season has officially come to an end.
Going into the third rotation, the Tigers had a substantial lead over Missouri, Iowa and NC State, but problems on the uneven bars stopped any momentum LSU had, leaving their score slowly dropping with every error.
LSU tried to rebound from that third rotation on the balance beam, but Christina Desiderio’s fall in the leadoff spot set the tone for the rest of the event. The Tigers just could not come back with the intense pressure to hit the next five routines and ended the competition just outside of where they needed to be to advance.