While much of the attention has been focused on the “super seniors” who have returned for another year and the upperclassmen of the LSU gymnastics team for their accomplishments, leadership and experience, LSU has four freshmen poised to make a big impact of their own this season and for several years to come.

There are four unfamiliar faces this year, which is not many in comparison to some of the other colleges, but these freshmen are not just extra gymnasts.

KJ Johnson has already made a name for herself amongst Tiger fans, and Aleah Finnegan is a household name for both her relation to her sister Sarah Finnegan and her own skills shown during the last few meets. Alexis Jeffrey and Tori Tatum have not yet competed for the Tigers, but their backgrounds show great promise.

KJ Johnson

First up is newcomer KJ Johnson from Texas Dreams Gymnastics. Johnson impressed LSU fans and coaches alike with her debut outing against Centenary when she scored a pair of 9.9s on both vault and floor. The SEC awarded the Dallas native with the title of Freshman of the Week for her debut performance.

Johnson, however, has not stopped there. She received a 9.85 or above on both vault and floor in her first away meet at Georgia.

Her latest performance against Auburn in the PMAC gave her career highs on these two events with a 9.9 on vault and a 9.95 on floor.

Despite her early success, Clark said Johnson suffers from a lack of confidence that can sometimes show in her training, but when she gets out there, she feeds off the energy to do great things.

“At least in competition, she does. In training, it’s not always that way. In competition, she seems to light up,” said Clark.

Even though she has started on only two events, LSU lists her as an all-around gymnast, and many are hopeful to one day see her on more events.

Aleah Finnegan

One of the most recognizable last names for LSU gymnastics fans has to be Finnegan. Almost every time Aleah Finnegan does beam, people make comparisons to her sister and LSU legend Sarah Finnegan, but it is important to acknowledge Aleah Finnegan’s own accomplishments and potential.

Aleah Finnegan, a freshman gymnast from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, made her first appearance on beam away at Georgia and scored a 9.875.

Even though Clark held her to one event at Georgia, Aleah Finnegan once again proved herself during her PMAC debut against Auburn in which she performed on two events. She improved her balance beam score to a career high of 9.9 and set the bar for her next meet with a 9.8 on the floor.

Aleah Finnegan trained at the Great American Gymnastics Express, which is known as GAGE Gymnastics. This is also the gym where both her older sister Sarah and LSU assistant coach and olympian Courtney McCool-Griffeth trained.

Tori Tatum

Another gymnast who has not yet premiered is Tori Tatum, a freshman from Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Though she has not yet made her first appearance, Tatum is a gymnast to watch for. She was a highly recruited gymnast with multiple Top-10 finishes nationally before her collegiate career. She is the first gymnast to commit to LSU from Twin City Twisters.

Alexis Jeffrey

One of the most recent additions to the team and, perhaps, the most controversial is Alexis Jeffrey who transferred from UCLA before she ever competed there.

Though Jeffrey has yet to compete for the Tigers, she is officially enrolled and listed as an All-Around gymnast, according to the LSU roster. She was introduced along with the other gymnasts during the pre-meet intros against Auburn.

Jeffrey is also from Missouri and attended GAGE Gymnastics with Finnegan.

With the addition of these four highly skilled gymnasts to the roster, the LSU gymnastics team hopes to finish on a better note than last year.

“Our team is healthy. Our team loves each other,” said Clark when asked about how his team is feeling with everything going on.