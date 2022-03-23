LSU gymnastics duo Haleigh Bryant and KJ Johnson have been named to All-SEC teams after their performances at the Southeastern Conference Championships, the conference announced Wednesday.
Bryant was named a member of the All-SEC team after her 9.95 beam routine gave her the second highest score of the night and tied her career high. Bryant is individually ranked No. 25 overall on the balance beam for the season with an NQS of 9.910, according to roadtonationals.com.
KJ Johnson was named to the All-Freshman team after an “ice cold stick” on her Yurchenko full vault at the championships. Johnson was the top freshman performer on the vault with a score of 9.90. Her maximum possible score started at a 9.95. This season, KJ Johnson is ranked No. 28 on the vault with a 9.895 NQS average.
These honors come a day after the Tigers got their No. 6 national seed and placement in the Raleigh Regional where Bryant and KJ Johnson hope to lead their team to the NCAA Championships that begin on April 14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.