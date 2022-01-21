Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&