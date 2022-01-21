Despite postponing their third straight meet this season due to COVID-19 protocols on the opposing teams rosters, the LSU Gymnastics team was able to hold an intrasquad that fans could stream on Facebook Live on Friday, in place of the originally scheduled Arkansas meet.
Both new and familiar faces competed in the Purple v Gold matchup, which gave multiple gymnasts the opportunity to show off their routines that fans may not have the opportunity to see during a regular competition.
"You can see we have let a lot of people go today, trying to give some people opportunities they don’t get at meets,” said Jay Clark, head coach of the Tigers, during the live stream.
According to Clark, the team was able to put out around 44 routines for the intrasquad.
The LSU v Arkansas meet, was set to be the first SEC meet of the season held in the PMAC, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arkansas program. No plans to reschedule have been announced. The Tigers also missed a meet against Missouri the previous week due to COVID-19 protocols within LSU's program. Their home opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers was replaced with a meet against Centenary. The meet against Arkansas has yet to be rescheduled and LSU was unable to find a possible replacement opponent.
The fifth-ranked Tigers are expected to travel to Athens to compete against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 28.