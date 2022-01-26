In a season that has already seen so many ups and downs, the LSU gymnastics team is scheduled to experience its first regular meet this Friday against Georgia.
After having the last two meets postponed due to COVID-19, the team’s trip to Georgia for its first SEC road meet seems to be a go. This season has already had its share of difficulties with illnesses and injuries affecting both the Tigers and their opponents.
“We’re chomping at the bit to get ready to go,” said LSU Head Coach Jay Clark.
Despite all the challenges already faced early in this season, Clark said the “silver lining” is the gymnasts have had the chance to heal.
Injury Update
Haleigh Bryant, the sophomore All-American and 2021 NCAA vault champion, has been dealing with an injury since the team’s first meet against Centenary, affecting her ability to push off and run. Clark said that while she will not be completely ready to go on all four events, she will definitely be back on bars and, possibly, vault.
“There is a shot that we get both her [Bryant] and Kiya [Johnson] in the all-around for Auburn next week, which would be tremendous,” said Clark.
This would be great news for Tiger fans hoping to see their entire team back in action in the PMAC next Saturday to face Auburn and their star Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee.
Clark also said that Sami Durante, one of LSU’s returning fifth-year seniors, will be available for all events against Georgia if needed after being injured on her bars routine against Centenary.
KJ Johnson, Aleah Finnegan
KJ Johnson, the gymnast who took home the title of SEC Freshman of the Week after her very first meet, will be back for another stellar performance in her first-ever college road meet.
“What we saw in that meet was stunning,” said Clark when asked about Johnson.
He said that while she may overthink things in practice like the LSU great Kennedi Edney, Johnson just seems to “light up” during a competition.
“She just lets it fly,” said Clark.
This could finally be the week for the much anticipated debut of Aleah Finnegan, the younger sister of celebrated LSU gymnast Sarah Finnegan, in her first collegiate meet. It is not clear how many events to expect her on, but fans can look forward to seeing her shake off freshman jitters by competing on Friday.
Week Three Rankings
Not competing for two weeks has caused LSU to drop in this week’s RoadToNationals.com rankings from No. 5 to No. 6 with just the first meet’s score of 196.950 to create their average.
Georgia, ranked No. 36, has an average meet score of 194.488 and is coming off a loss to Florida last Friday.
“Georgia has always had a great environment over there, similar to what we have here in the PMAC, but that’s exciting for our kids,” said Clark, who himself worked under former Georgia (legendary) coach, Suzanne Yoculan and as the head coach of the Bulldogs following her retirement.
As of now the gymnastics squad has not faced any SEC opponents, with their only opponent being Centenary. Although ,due to health protocols within programs, the Tigers under Coach Clark have been able to stay fresh and competition ready. Their last meet, an intrasquad matchup between Purple and Gold teams, was held virtually over Facebook Live were viewers were able to see that the team’s fresh talent and fanbase’s growing energy. As the Tigers enter their path to Athens, Georgia, Clark said the team is healthy and is expected to compete strongly.