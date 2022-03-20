The LSU gymnastics team placed fifth at the Southeastern Conference Gymnastics championships Saturday, March 19 with a season low score of 196.725 and several missed opportunities.
The night began with a fall from Kiya Johnson on the bars that set the tone for the rest of the meet, and it ended with LSU’s vault queen Haleigh Bryant falling.
After Johnson fell on her first routine of the night, the team was unable to truly bounce back and scored a 48.575 on the bars.
Haleigh Bryant had the highest score on the event with a 9.925. The only other score at or above a 9.90 was Alyona Shchennikova. The Tigers had to count a score of 9.25 after Sami Durante also fell in the anchor spot.
With the competition as stiff as it always is in the SEC, the Tigers were unable to catch up, despite scoring a big 49.550 on the beam. Haleigh Bryant led the way by matching her career high of 9.95.
Floor was up next, and the Tigers scored a 49.325 with highs of 9.90 by Desiderio and Johnson.
The Tigers ended on vault with a 49.275. Freshman KJ Johnson put up a 9.90 for the highest score on the event.
With regionals on the horizon, it seems the Tigers have only one way to go from here: up. NCAA postseason seeding and placement will be announced at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.