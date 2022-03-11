The No. 7 ranked LSU gymnastics team defeated No. 4 Utah on senior night in the PMAC for a statement win, led by big scores from several gymnasts and another perfect 10 from the vault queen, Haleigh Bryant.
The Tigers beat the Utah Red Rocks by a score of 198.125-197.875 and got their highest score of the season. On the vault, the Tigers scored a season high of 49.525 with Haleigh Bryant getting another perfect 10 to anchor the rotation.
Elena Arenas opened up the vault with a stick and a score of 9.90. She was followed by Shchennikova and Edwards with a pair of 9.80s. KJ Johnson stuck her vault and got a 9.85. Kiya Johnson put up a 9.975, which gave LSU the perfect one-two-punch with Bryant’s perfect 10 to top off the event.
LSU followed up with a 49.425 on bars to lead Utah 98.950-98.800 at the halfway point.
Kiya Johnson led off with a 9.90 and was followed by a 9.875 from Elena Arenas. Olivia Dunne had a fall, but the rest of the team picked up and followed through after her. Bryant got a 9.90, Shchennikova got a 9.925 and Sami Durante got a 9.825.
On beam, the Tigers put up a score of 49.500 with a 9.95 for Kiya Johnson and Kai Rivers returning to the lineup with a 9.90. This put the Tigers with a 148.450-148.200 lead going into the final rotation, and Utah responded with five scores at or above a 9.90.
Christina Desiderio scored a 9.925 to start off the rotation followed by a 9.90 for Shchennikova . Sarah Edwards got her career high score for her final PMAC routine with a 9.975. Next up were the freshmen. KJ Johnson scored a 9.90 and Aleah Finnegan got a 9.925. Haleigh Bryant closed out things with a 9.95.
This gave the Tigers a 49.675 on floor and a victory over Utah.