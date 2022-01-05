A new wave of COVID-19 has ensured yet another unpredictable season for the LSU Gymnastics team. Planning to face West Virginia this Friday at the Pete Maravich Center, however due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mountaineers roster, the Tigers will now compete against Centenary in the season opener.
The schedule will follow as planned in the PMAC on Jan. 7. Introductions of the team will start at 5:45 p.m. and the meet will follow shortly after. The meet will also be televised on the SEC Network.
Despite the sudden change of plans, the Tigers are staying cool and collected due to their extensive preparation. LSU is ranked fifth in the preseason poll for the ninth straight season, behind the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, and Florida.
The team roster hasn’t changed much since their last meet at the NCAA Semifinals. With the addition of three freshmen, the staff also plans to have junior Kai Rivers back in the rotation after missing the last two seasons due to injury and the pandemic.
LSU Gymnastics has already set a new record this season, selling over 7,000 season tickets for 2022. A limited number of tickets are still available online for fans who want to see the Tigers finally back in action this Friday in Baton Rouge.