Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.