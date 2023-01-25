It comes as no surprise to LSU gymnastics fans that Haleigh Bryant is statistically one of the best all-around gymnasts in the country, but her impressive performance last week in the matchup against No. 12 Missouri has solidified her as an all-time LSU great.
Against Missouri, Bryant excelled in all competitions, matching a career high 39.750 all-around score. Her efforts on all fronts helped LSU gain a ranking of 8th in the country as they defeated Missouri.
It came down to Bryant in the end as she went for her final routine to win the meet overall, where she anchored on floor with a season high of 9.950.
“I don’t really watch the scores; I just tell myself to go out there and do what I do every single day in the gym one skill at a time. I know if I do that it’s going to be enough. Calm, cool, and collected.” Bryant said in response to questions on her nerves before her final routine.
The highlight of the night; however, came from the vault as Bryant showcased a perfect 10 score, her 6th perfect score of her collegiate career. She moves to second on LSU’s all time perfect 10’s list, passing her current coach Ashleigh Gnat.
“I just wanted to do it for my team and for everybody,” Bryant commented on her perfect 10. “I’ve really been practicing in the gym, and I’m just so excited and I can’t wait to keep working hard and hopefully get some more soon.”
Bryant continued her excellent performance with at least a 9.90 in every other event on the night. With her scores from the event against Missouri, the junior now ranks 6th in the country in all around competitions, as well as 4th on vault and 5th on beam.
To cap her stellar weekend, Bryant was also named as the SEC Gymnast of the Week, a title she shares with co-winner Sunisa Lee from Auburn. The all-around performance against Missouri has been common for Bryant, who has now won four straight all-around titles for LSU.
Against No. 1 Oklahoma, Bryant scored a 9.925 on vault, a 9.900 on bars, a 9.950 on beam and a 9.90 on floor, leading LSU to a close loss against the Sooners.
Against No. 12 Kentucky, Bryant scored a 9.90 on vault, a 9.950 on beam and a 9.95 on bars as LSU fell to the Wildcats due to injuries.
Against No. 3 Utah for the season opener, Bryant scored a 9.900 on vault, a 9.825 on bars, a 9.85 on beam and a 9.875 on floor in a hard-fought loss to the Utes.
Despite the Tigers suffering some disappointing losses, Bryant has been the standout factor so far this season.
“I love this bunch, they’re gritty, they’re fighters, they don’t quit.” Coach Jay Clark said about the win against Missouri. “They understand that when a mistake happens, what happens next is the most important thing. The mentality of this group is very good.”
LSU will look to continue that mentality and the success from their first win as they travel to take on Arkansas on Friday.