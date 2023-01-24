After scoring a perfect 10 on vault this past weekend against No. 12 Missouri, Haleigh Bryant was named Gymnast of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.
The junior also won the all-around title for the fourth-straight time this season. This award marks the first honor for an LSU gymnast in the 2023 season.
Bryant shares the award with Auburn’s Sunisa Lee after both individuals gave stellar performances in week three of competition.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to many that Bryant is already making an impact this season. Last Friday, she recorded scores above 9.90 in all four events and even matched her career-high in the all-around with a 39.750.
The North Carolina native’s signature vault, a front handspring-front pike, has become known as one of the best vaults in the nation. The perfect score marks the first of the season and the sixth in her career. She now owns the second-most 10’s on vault in school history, surpassing her coach Ashleigh Gnat who held the record at five.
She finished the explosive night in the PMAC by anchoring the floor with a season-high 9.95. The squad defeated Missouri 197.150-196.525 to earn their first win this year.
The All-American now owns 11 individual titles this season. Bryant currently ranks No. 6 in the all-around with an average of 39.613. She also sits at No. 4 on vault and No. 5 on beam.
The Tigers will be back in action this Friday seeking a second win for the season against the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The meet will be streamed on the SEC Network at 8 p.m.