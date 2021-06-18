Brooks Curry Olympics

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry. Courtesy LSU Athletics

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, becoming the first American LSU swimmer to earn a spot on the US Olympic team. 

Curry clocked in at 48.19 in the 100-meter free final, good enough for fourth at the Olympic Swimming Trials. 

"We witnessed something no LSU swimmer has ever done," Associate Head Coach Steve Mellor said. "Brooks made history for this program tonight. This is the most difficult team to make in all of sports, hands down, history shows this. The work that has gone on behind the scenes for this to happen took a village and Brooks is a product of a man that believed he could shock the world. Tonight he shocked the world."

Curry is one of the most decorated swimmers in program history. He swam a 41.81 in the 100-meter free, setting a school record and topping the previous best time by two seconds. 

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled by the pandemic, will begin July 23. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Load comments