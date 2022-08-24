On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Johnson held a press conference in the Champions Club at Alex Box Stadium to introduce his new assistant coaches, Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan, and release the Tigers’ Fall roster.
The Fall roster showcases 21 new members of the 2022 recruiting class which has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game.
"Our entire staff worked tirelessly to put this class together,” Johnson said. “It features some of the top players in the country, and it will help accelerate our pursuit of getting the Tigers back to Omaha. There is high-end talent at every position all over this class, and it is a group that will complement the great group of returning players we will have in 2023.
“This class reflects that there is no place better in America for the elite player to play college baseball,” Johnson said. “I know our fans will love seeing this group at ‘The Box’ in 2023 and beyond.”
LSU’s 2022 recruiting class are as follows:
Nate Ackenhausen, LHP Owasso, Okla. (Owasso HS/Eastern Oklahoma State)
Ackenhausen posted an 8-1 record at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2022 with a 1.84 ERA, 14 walks and 89 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. He recorded 56 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings at Eastern Oklahoma State in 2021.
Kaleb Applebey, RHP Mount Carmel, Ill. (Mount Carmel HS/Wabash Valley CC)
Applebey was the No. 2 ranked player in Illinois for the Class of 2021 by Prep Baseball Report. He was ranked as the No. 112 right-handed pitcher in the nation as a 2021 senior at Mt. Carmel (Ill.) High School.
Nic Bronzini, LHP San Ramon, Calif. (California HS)
Bronzini was the No. 2 ranked left-handed pitcher in the state of California by Perfect Game. He was ranked nationally as the No. 19 overall left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Micah Bucknam, RHP Abbotsford, British Columbia (Mennonite Educational Institute)
Bucknam was drafted in the 16th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He was ranked nationally as the No. 72 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Ethan Frey, C/1 BLeesville, La. (Rosepine HS)
Frey was ranked as the No. 1 catcher and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game. He was the No. 12 ranked catcher in the nation by Perfect Game.
Gavin Guidry, SS Lake Charles, La. (Barbe HS)
Guidry was the No. 1 ranked player in Louisiana by Perfect Game for theclass of 2022 andplayed in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He was ranked nationally as the No. 13 shortstop and No. 65 overall prospect by Perfect Game. He was also a member of the 2021 18U Team USA National Team.
Griffin Herring, LHP Southlake, Texas (Southlake HS)
Herring was the No. 3 ranked left-handed pitcher in Texas and was ranked nationally as the No. 28 left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Thatcher Hurd, RHP Manhattan Beach, Calif. (Mira Costa HS/UCLA)
Hurd was the nation’s ninth-ranked pitcher and the No. 1 pitcher in the state of California as a senior at Mira Costa High School. He made nine appearances, including six starts, in 2022 as a true freshman at UCLA, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 34 innings while limiting opponents to a .138 batting average.
Jared Jones, C Marietta, Ga. (Walton HS)
Jones was the No. 4 ranked catcher nationally and the No. 1 ranked catcher in Georgia by Perfect Game. He played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic and was ranked nationally as the No. 47 overall prospect by Perfect Game.
Paxton Kling, OF Roaring Springs, Pa. (Central HS)
Kling was ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation by Perfect Game and the No. 2 ranked player in Pennsylvania.He played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic and was a member of the 202118U USA National Team.
Christian Little, RHP St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brother College/Vanderbilt)
Little was ranked in high school as the nation’s No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game. He pitched the past two seasons at Vanderbilt, where he made 32 appearances, 14 starts, and posted a 4.65 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 81.1 innings.
Aiden Moffett, RHP Mount Olive, Miss. (Taylorsville HS)
Moffett was the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Mississippi and was ranked nationally as the No. 56 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Brady Neal, C Tallahassee, Fla. (IMG Academy)
Neal was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the No. 1 ranked catcher in Florida and played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He was also ranked nationally as the No. 2 catcher and the No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game
Ben Nippolt, INF St. Paul, Minn. (Mounds Park Academy/Des Moines Area CC/Virginia Commonwealth)
Nippolt made the 2022 First Team All-Atlantic 10 at VCU, which claimed the A-10 title. He appeared in 51 games, including 45 starts, batting .308 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage. He also collected 53 hits, including nine doubles, a triple, two home runs, 48 runs and 31 RBI.
Jaden Noot, RHP Oak Park, Calif. (Sierra Canyon HS)
Noot was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in California and played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He was also ranked nationally as the No. 8 right-handed pitcher and the No. 33 overall prospect by Perfect Game.
Mic Paul, OF Salt Lake City, Utah (Olympus HS)
Paul was the No. 1 ranked OF in Utah and was ranked as the No. 69 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game.
DJ Primeaux, LHP Baton Rouge, La. (Central HS)
Primeaux was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game. He was the No. 90 ranked left-handed pitcher in the nation by Perfect Game.
Zeb Ruddell, OF Monroe, La. (Neville HS)
Ruddell was the No. 3 ranked player and No. 1 outfielder in Louisiana. He was ranked nationally as the No. 54 outfielder by Perfect Game.
Chase Shores, RHP Midland, Texas (Midland Lee HS)
Shores was the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas by Perfect Game and played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He was ranked nationally as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.
Paul Skenes, RHP/UTL (Lake Forest, Calif./El Toro HS/Air Force)
Skenes was ranked No. 25 in the D1Baseball.com listing of the top college prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft and earned first-team 2022 All-America recognition at Air Force. He recorded a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings while limiting opponents to a .224 batting average. Skenes also batted .314 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBI.
Tommy White, 3B (St. Pete Beach, Fla./IMG Academy/North Carolina State)
White was the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year at North Carolina State. He hit .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles, 27 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .757 slugging percentage, setting the NCAA freshman record for home runs in a season.