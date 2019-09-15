After three strong performances, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself as a Heisman Trophy contender. Burrow's 4-1 odds only trails Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas.
Burrow leads the nation with an 83.3% completion rate and is second nationally in both yards (1,122) and touchdowns (11). He is also second with a quarterback rating of 223.9.
Other top candidates for the Heisman are Tagovailoa (5-2), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (9-2), Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5-1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (8-1).
Here's how Burrow's numbers stack up against the rest of the competition:
- Burrow: 75-of-90 (83.3%) passing, 1,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions; 17 rushes for 40 yards and one touchdown
- Tagovailoa: 70-of-91 (76.9%) passing, 1,007 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions; nine rushes for 36 yards and one touchdown
- Lawrence: 59-of-97 (60.8%) passing, 831 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions; 11 rushes for 55 yards and three touchdowns
- Hurts: 49-of-61 (80.3%), 880 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions; 38 rushes for 373 yards and four touchdowns
- Taylor: 35 rushes for 237 yards and five touchdowns; five receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns