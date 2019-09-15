LSU vs NSU

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the Tigers' game against Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tiger Stadium.

 Mitchell Scaglione

After three strong performances, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow finds himself as a Heisman Trophy contender. Burrow's 4-1 odds only trails Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to William Hill Sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Burrow leads the nation with an 83.3% completion rate and is second nationally in both yards (1,122) and touchdowns (11). He is also second with a quarterback rating of 223.9.

Other top candidates for the Heisman are Tagovailoa (5-2), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (9-2), Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (5-1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (8-1).

Here's how Burrow's numbers stack up against the rest of the competition:

  • Burrow: 75-of-90 (83.3%) passing, 1,122 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions; 17 rushes for 40 yards and one touchdown
  • Tagovailoa: 70-of-91 (76.9%) passing, 1,007 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions; nine rushes for 36 yards and one touchdown
  • Lawrence: 59-of-97 (60.8%) passing, 831 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions; 11 rushes for 55 yards and three touchdowns
  • Hurts: 49-of-61 (80.3%), 880 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions; 38 rushes for 373 yards and four touchdowns
  • Taylor: 35 rushes for 237 yards and five touchdowns; five receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns 

