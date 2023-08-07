USA TODAY released its preseason college football coaches poll on Monday, ranking LSU No. 5 in Brian Kelly's second year as head coach.
That's up from its No. 15 rank last year after Kelly delivered a Southeastern Conference West title and a 10-4 record in his inaugural season.
The Tigers' first game of the season will be in Orlando on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. against Florida State, ranked No. 8.
Here's the rest of the rankings:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Southern California
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Mississippi
- Tulane
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M