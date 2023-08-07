LSU Football vs. A&M

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks into the stands on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, before LSU's 23-38 loss against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

USA TODAY released its preseason college football coaches poll on Monday, ranking LSU No. 5 in Brian Kelly's second year as head coach.

That's up from its No. 15 rank last year after Kelly delivered a Southeastern Conference West title and a 10-4 record in his inaugural season. 

The Tigers' first game of the season will be in Orlando on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. against Florida State, ranked No. 8.

Here's the rest of the rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. Southern California
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Mississippi
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M
