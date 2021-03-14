As field events got underway on Thursday history was made by both an LSU men’s and women’s athlete.
JuVaughan Harrison became the first the first man in NCAA indoor history to sweep the high jump and long jump national championship titles in the same meet.
“It means a lot to me to have made history in a sport I love and look forward to keep going,” says Harrison.
JuVaughan jumped a personal best clearance of 7’ 6.50” on the high jump, securing his third career national title.
Within hours, Harrison proceeded to the long jump pit where he jumped another personal best of 27’ 8.75”, setting the Randal Tyson Track Center facility record, and winning another national championship.
Lisa Gunnarsson made LSU history by becoming the first woman to win an NCAA indoor pole vault championship.
Gunnarsson secured her national title with a vault of 14’7.50”. Lisa was not finished there.
Lisa raised the bar to 14’ 11.50 where she continues building her own school record.
The women’s track and field team also got points from high jumpers Abigail O’Donoghue, Nyagoa Bayak, and long jumper Aliyah Whisby.
As the weekend continued more Tigers claimed national titles and contributed to their respective teams.
Damion Thomas ran a 7.51 in the 60-meter hurdles setting a new personal best and securing a national title.
“Honestly, that may be one of the best starts of my career. I usually take a bit longer to get going but I came out smooth and everything clicked,” Thomas says.
Eric Edwards Jr. also contributed points with a fifth place run in 7.58 seconds.
Noah Williams secured his first national title in the men’s 400-meter with a time of 44.71.
Williams also broke his own school record that he set at the SEC indoor championships this season.
Terrance Laird placed second in the men’s 200 running a 20.20 which is a school record, however Matthew Boiling of Georgia out leaned Laird securing the first-place victory with a run of 20.19.
The women received points from Milan Young in her 60-meter hurdles NCAA debut with a time of 8.06. Freshman Favour Ofili ran a 22.96 in the 200-meters securing sixth place.
With much to look forward going into the outdoor season, head Coach Dennis Shaver is proud of his team’s performance.
“We came here to compete, and I thought we did a very good job of that,” LSU head coach Dennis Shaver said.“
“On top of that 11 of our athletes PR’d at this meet which I can’t ever remember happening, so I’m very proud of our student-athletes.”
Both the men and women Tigers gain athletes who were ineligible for indoor season but remained eligible due to COVID-19.
The Tigers will begin their outdoor season in Lafayette March 19-20 for the Louisiana Classics at Ragin’ Cajuns Track Complex.