Ed Orgeron and LSU continued its hot streak on the recruiting front on Monday, landing the commitment of four-star, class of 2021 running back Corey Kiner.
Kiner, the Cincinnati, Ohio native is rated the No. 7 running back in the country for the 2021 class and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Ohio, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back chose LSU over a slew of nationally-ranked programs, a list that included Michigan, Florida, Ohio State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State and many others.
LSU’s 2021 class has climbed up recruiting rankings after recent commitments from four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, four-star wideout JoJo Earle, and four-star defensive end Landon Jackson. Kiner marks the first verbal pledge of the Kevin Faulk era as new running backs coach.
As a junior this past fall at Roger Bacon High, Kiner recorded an impressive 2,200 yards rushing along with 40 rushing touchdowns.
"Thickly built with a compact frame. Runs hard and shows good balance and ability to break tackles," said 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu of Kiner. "He shows burst and accelerates quickly when he gets the ball. Does a good job of quickly finding lanes as well and runs with little hesitation."
The Tigers continue to recruit on a national level, reeling in big-time commitments from the state of California, Georgia, Texas, Florida and now Ohio.