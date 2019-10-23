Consensus No. 1 tight end and top-10 overall prospect Arik Gilbert announced his commitment to the LSU football team Wednesday afternoon.
In what is being considered a major surprise in the recruiting world, Gilbert also announced he is "completely done" with taking visits to other schools, essentially locking in his commitment to the Tigers and putting to bed any possibility of him flipping in the future.
Hold That Tiger!— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) October 23, 2019
Nearly every recruiting site's predictions had Gilbert choosing either his home state Georgia Bulldogs or the Alabama Crimson Tide, with LSU not in the running at all. Of the 17 247Sports.com recruiting analysts who had a crystal ball prediction, 15 had Gilbert going to Alabama while two chose the Bulldogs.
According to 247Sports.com, Gilbert is a projected 1st round NFL draft prospect, and considered "one of the most unique tight end prospects in years."
Barring any early NFL draft entrants, LSU will return two tight ends in 2020 with current starter Thaddeus Moss and Jamal Pettigrew entering their senior seasons.
Gilbert should have a chance to push for playing time right away with his pass-catching ability and LSU's new spread offense scheme that allows for multiple pass catchers to contribute.
🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/O29CgI5xpF— Joe Brady (@CoachJoeBrady) October 23, 2019
In his junior and sophomore seasons at Marietta (Ga.) High School, Gilbert combined for 142 catches for 1,780 yards and 21 TD's.