For the second straight game, Brain Thomas Jr. led LSU receivers in receptions.
In a 72-10 victory over Grambling, LSU dominated through the passing game, led by its 6-foot-4 receiver.
It was a much-needed win for the Tigers. The offense was firing on all cylinders with quarterback Jayden Daniels throwing five touchdowns in the first half, 269 yards and completing 75% of his passes. One of his favorite targets throughout the games was Thomas.
The junior from Walker, Louisiana, played exceptionally well against Grambling, catching six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns. In back-to-back games, Thomas made himself a reliable option for Daniels. In Week 1, he led the team receptions with seven and claimed 142 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas is leading the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He also ranks 13th in the country for receiving yards, tied for 31st in receptions and tied for seventh for touchdowns. Although it’s still early in the season, it would be wrong of people to not see his numbers and what he's been doing on the field. He's been increasing his role every year and is on pace for a breakout season.
Thomas is a big, physical receiver who has great jump-ball ability and can high-point the football. During these past two games, he hasn't been able to show off that aspect in his game. However, he has shown something more impressive: He has the ability to create separation.
A big part of that is his improvement with his route running and release. Many times, whether it was against top-five ranked Florida State or against Grambling, Thomas put himself in the right spot to make a big play.
He's constantly showing improvement and can line up anywhere on the field, whether it’s on the outside or in the slot. His versatility is another way that he can get involved with the game plan. With Malik Nabers being regarded as one of the top receivers in the nation, versatility allows Thomas to get more one-on-one opportunities during the game.
Down the stretch, LSU may benefit from drawing up more jump ball opportunities for Thomas, so he can show off his ability in single coverage. His tremendous catch last year against Florida showed that if Daniels can continue to throw the ball downfield, the opportunities for Thomas will follow.
He’s going to be a key factor for this team also as a great run blocker too.
If Thomas can continue to get open and make himself available throughout the season, then don't be shocked if he puts up big numbers this year.