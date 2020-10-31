Many thought LSU and Auburn would have a competitive game Saturday afternoon. The two even netted the 2:30 CBS marquee slot.
The game was far from close. LSU lost in embarrassing fashion 48-11.
The first quarter was an old-fashioned match that was reminiscent of LSU-Auburn games of old. Neither team netted over 100 total yards of offense in an age where offense has taken so much spotlight. Four punts, two by each team, set the mood for a hard-nosed day of football.
Except when it didn’t. Two bad turnovers by TJ Finley, an overthrown interception intended for Terrace Marshall Jr. and a fumble as he failed to protect the ball during the sack, directly contributed to two Auburn touchdowns. The interception was returned to the Auburn 4-yard line by Nehemiah Pritchett, and the fumble was recovered and scored by Christian Tutt. Auburn capped the explosive quarter with a gut-punch 99-yard touchdown drive that saw the LSU defense give up the worst plays they had all day. Bo Nix led the Auburn attack in the first half with 11-15 passing, 139 yards, and two touchdowns to Eli Stove and Ze’Vian Capers. He also added 37 yards with his legs. Auburn ran for 112 yards, mainly on outside zones and jet sweeps, utilizing LSU’s inability to contain a run game to between the hash marks.
Things continued to spiral out of control after halftime. Nix led another strong Auburn drive to open the half capped by an impressive dive for the pylon for the touchdown. The next LSU offensive play was a tipped Finley interception that would be his last pass of the day. Auburn quickly converted it into another seven points on a Tank Bigsby rushing touchdown. Finley finished the day 13-24 for 143 yards with those three big turnovers. Auburn went up 42-3 by the end of the quarter.
Max Johnson came into the game afterwards but did not contribute much of note. He finished the day 15-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown, to Kayshon Boutte.
Nix connected with Anthony Schwartz in the fourth quarter for a 91-yard touchdown. This extended Auburn’s lead at the time to a whopping 45 points.
The loss was the worst LSU loss to Auburn in the two’s history of games. Auburn’s next best win was a 41-7 blowout in 1999. Over the game, Auburn outgained LSU 509 to 347. LSU only managed 32 rushing yards the entire game.
LSU enters a bye week next week before hosting No. 2 ranked Alabama in Baton Rouge on November 14th. The game is scheduled for 5:00 PM kickoff and will be on CBS.
Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press