After a 45-24 loss in Week 1, LSU entered its home opener versus Grambling State looking to show improvement.
It wasn’t perfect, but LSU earned its first win of the season, beating Grambling 72-10.
"We played the game the right way," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. "We certainly started fast, built great momentum... asserted our will in the third quarter and finished it off."
The offense was LSU’s biggest positive. After missing opportunities and struggling to generate any rushing offense against Florida State, LSU seemed to live up to its offensive potential versus Grambling.
LSU moved the ball without much resistance throughout the game, both running and throwing the ball. Jayden Daniels finished with 269 passing yards and five touchdowns, and was more successful throwing the ball downfield than in the previous week.
"It's hard to take issue with five touchdown passes," Kelly said of Daniels. "We would say that he left some throws out there that that we need to get better at. So we're pleased, we're not going to walk away here and be ungrateful for the things that we accomplished, but we have some work to do."
His first two touchdowns both came on passes over 20 yards, to Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton Jr. respectively. Hilton, who didn’t play against Florida State, had two catches for 53 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown catch.
The running game, LSU’s biggest offensive weakness in Week 1, came alive against Grambling, largely due to Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs. Diggs didn’t play against Florida State, but announced himself to the LSU fanbase with a 115-yard rushing performance against Grambling.
"It's very sweet, it's been it's been a really long journey," Diggs said after the game. "It felt really good especially to be able to come back home, play in front of a home crowd, be able to wear those colors and put on for my state."
While the offense created the 62-point gap, LSU’s defense didn’t have the same efficiency.
Grambling consistently moved the ball in the first half, and scored on its first two possessions. It finished the first half with 259 yards of total offense, and consistently made explosive plays both in the run and pass.
LSU’s secondary was one of the defense’s weak spots versus Florida State, and didn’t quite show the improvement it may have hoped to. Two big pass plays set up the touchdown on the first drive, and both came against man coverage.
Zy Alexander and Denver Harris both gave up contested catches down the field on the opening drive. Harris didn’t play against Florida State, and after getting the start at corner versus Grambling, gave up the opening touchdown in man coverage.
Despite the slow start, LSU’s defense improved as the game went on. After Grambling scored on its first two possessions, it didn’t score again for the rest of the game.
LSU’s defense allowed just 61 yards in the second half and forced two turnovers. That combined with the offense continuing its dominance resulted in a lopsided final score.
Kelly attributed the defensive improvements to changes in their formation, adjusting after the big plays on the first few drives.
"Twice we were in dime personnel and they ran the ball," Kelly said. "You're looking to take away some things in the passing game and you're vulnerable in the run game. We got out of dime went into our buffalo package which is four d-linemen and that that took care of that situation."
No result, no matter how lopsided, would’ve changed many fans’ opinions of LSU, given the level of competition. There are always questions regarding how much can be learned from an FBS versus FCS matchup, and that’s no different in LSU’s case.
LSU moved the ball at will against Grambling, but given the size and talent disparity, that was expected. LSU’s defense shut Grambling down in the second half, but how much of that was due to LSU’s size advantage wearing Grambling down?
For many, many of LSU’s questions won’t be answered until it starts SEC play next week against Mississippi State. It will be LSU’s first true road game, and first chance to really prove itself again after the Florida State loss.
"Look, are there things that we have to do better? Absolutely," Kelly said. "The competition picks up, so I'm not gonna leave here going 'hey, we've got this thing figured out.' I mean, the competition is going to be steep."