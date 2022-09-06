Back in June, LSU announced the signing of new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman for the Women’s Tennis team. Fogleman, who is a two-time national champion with the University of Texas, is one of the most exciting coaching prospects in college tennis. His winning history and recruiting ability could make for an extremely exciting future for this program.

In less than a decade, Fogleman has accumulated an impressive trophy cabinet. While at the University of Texas, he won two national championships, four straight Big 12 titles and the 2021 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year. He has also won three straight Conference USA Championships during his time at Rice University and the 2015 Texas Region Assistant Coach of the Year. His career thus far is a sneak peek at what could potentially become LSU Women’s Tennis.

Fogleman's success as a coach is seen not only through his time in practice or on the court, but it is especially seen in his recruiting. In 2020, Fogleman recruited four top 10 players to the University of Texas. He recruited No. 1 ranked Peyton Stearns, who went on to become the 2022 Singles National Champion, as well as the No. 3, No. 6 and No. 8 ranked players that year. While at Rice University in 2017, Fogleman signed the No.1 recruit in the country at the time. Fogleman’s ability to attract the biggest names in women’s tennis could transform LSU’s Women’s Tennis team into a title contender.

Column: Why the 'culture fit' narrative with Brian Kelly needs to stop You won’t know if you bought the right pair of shoes unless you put them on your feet to see…

“Being born and raised in the state of Louisiana, this is a dream come true for me and my family,” Fogleman said. “Our ever-present goal at LSU will be to develop student-athletes to become the best version of themselves as we pursue conference and national championships together.”

Between Fogleman’s ability to win titles and recruit star players, LSU could turn their tennis program around. Last year the team went 5-9, as well as 0-6 against nationally ranked teams. With the addition of Fogleman as head coach, however, LSU could look to become a new tennis powerhouse.