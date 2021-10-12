The LSU women’s golf team competed in the Illini Women’s Invitational on Tuesday at the famed Medinah Country Club in Illinois. The Tigers were tied for second going into the third round of the invitational, but ended the tournament in fourth place, shooting a combined 11-under-par, 853.
Junior Ingrid Lindblad had a stellar performance, finishing the tournament tied for the third spot on the individual leaderboard. Through three rounds, she shot six-under par. Her best performance of the Invitational came in the third round. Lindblad totaled five birdies through round three and ended the day four-under par. After her impressive round on Tuesday, Lindblad completed the tournament with a total score of 6-under, 210.
“Ingrid was solid as always; we kind of take her for granted sometimes, but another top-three finish was great playing,” Head Coach Garrett Runion said. “I feel really good about this tournament because we came up to a course that nobody has ever played and conditions and grass that we weren’t used to. We adjusted well after not the greatest start and to put ourselves in contention to win.”
Carla Tejedo Mulet played lights out, tying Linblad’s score through three rounds with a 6-under par, 210. This tournament marked Mulet’s best collegiate finish as she shot three rounds each under par. Mulet finished in first place in the birdies department, sinking 14 throughout her rounds. Going into the final round, Mulet led the Tigers by three strokes. Lindblad shot three-under Mulet in the final round of the invitational, leaving them tied on the player leaderboard for third place.
“Carla with her first top five as a Tiger is good and will give her confidence for our remaining two (fall) tournaments,” Runion said.
The Tigers finished in first in birdies made throughout the tournament thanks to Mulet and freshman Elsa Svensson, combining for 26 made. LSU also finished within the top-three for par fives. The Tigers shot 11-under par on par-five holes.
LSU will be competing in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Roland, Arkansas, on October 18. The day one starting times have yet to be announced.
“Obviously we would have liked to get the win,” Runion said after the team bobbled around the lead. “But after starting the first nine holes in last place and entering the last nine holes to have a chance to win, I’ll definitely take that. We had a lot of good come from this tournament. We had three players finish under par. That’s always nice.”