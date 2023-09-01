LSU kicks off the 2023 season Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. CT against Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
How to watch:
ABC and ESPN
How to listen:
WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
What to know:
The game is a rematch of last year's season opener, where Florida State beat LSU 24-23 in New Orleans, another Sunday night game. LSU looks to avenge the loss, coming into the season with high expectations and its highest AP Poll ranking since 2016.
LSU comes into the game as a two-point favorite and the over/under for the game is currently set at 56.5. All odds are according to Caesar's Sportsbook.