No. 2 LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) heads to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a showdown against No. 3 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday. LSU hopes to break its eight-game losing streak to the Tide, and continue its hopeful path to the College Football Playoff.

LSU last defeated Alabama 9-6 in 2011 in a game dubbed "The Game of the Century," and similar hype surrounds this year's game. Instead of the nation's two best defenses squaring off like they did in 2011, Saturday's game features the nation's two best quarterbacks — LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

The game will be aired nationally on CBS at 2:30 p.m. with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the call. Fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to the game on Eagle 98.1 FM.

Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without CBS can watch or listen in other ways: