No. 5 LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) returns to Tiger Stadium to close out its non-conference slate against Utah State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
It is the first time since at least 1960, which is the furthest back LSU's records go, LSU is scheduled to kickoff a non-conference game at 11 a.m. In 2008, LSU's game against Appalachian State was moved up from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. in preparation for Hurricane Gustav.
The game will be aired live on the SEC Network, and fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to it on Eagle 98.1 FM.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without the SEC Network can watch or listen in other ways:
- WatchESPN app or watchespn.com
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listing