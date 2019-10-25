No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) welcomes No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) to Tiger Stadium on Saturday. LSU looks to extend its winning streak to eight on the season and continue its dominance over Auburn in Tiger Stadium, a place Auburn has not won at since 1999.
The game will be aired nationally on CBS at 2:30 with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the call. Fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to the game on Eagle 98.1 FM.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without CBS can watch or listen in other ways:
- CBS All Access
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listings