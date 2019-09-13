No. 4 LSU returns to Tiger Stadium after a thrilling win in Austin last weekend. The Tigers square off against Northwestern State for the first time since 2011.
Saturday's game will be the 12th meeting between the two schools in football, and LSU looks to remain undefeated against the Demons.
The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be aired live on the SEC Network, and fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to it on Eagle 98.1 FM.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without the SEC Network can watch or listen in other ways:
- WatchESPN app or watchespn.com
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listing