LSU football is back. The No. 6 ranked Tigers open their campaign against Georgia Southern on Saturday at 6:30 in Tiger Stadium.
The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be aired live on the SEC Network, and fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to it on Eagle 98.1 FM.
The game was originally going to be aired on ESPNU, but due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, ESPN was forced to change its schedule. ESPN's primetime night game was supposed to be Florida State and Boise State in Jacksonville, Florida, but the game was moved to Tallahassee and pushed up to 11 a.m. Georgia's game against Vanderbilt was then switched from the SEC Network to the primetime slot, and the LSU-Georgia Southern game filled that void.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without the SEC Network can watch or listen in other ways:
- WatchESPN app or watchespn.com
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listings