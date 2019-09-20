No. 4 LSU hits the road to play Vanderbilt in the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
It's LSU football's first trip to Nashville since a loss to Notre Dame in the 2014 Music City Bowl, but the Tigers have not played Vanderbilt in Nashville since 2010, which was also the last time the two teams faced off.
LSU is 11-1 against Vanderbilt since 1976 — with the lone loss over that span coming in 1990 — and lead the all-time series 22-7-1. The nine-year gap since the last meeting between the two teams is the longest since they went 19 years from 1957-1976 without playing each other.
The game will be aired live on the SEC Network, and fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to it on Eagle 98.1 FM.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without the SEC Network can watch or listen in other ways:
- WatchESPN app or watchespn.com
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listing