The LSU Fighting Tigers return to the field on the road again, this week's opponent Texas A&M, scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT.

The Tigers improved their record to 3-3 after a tight win against Arkansas, 3-5, last week. The LSU offense, with TJ Finley leading the charge, improved greatly from their last loss against Auburn nearly a month ago.

This week they face a top 10 ranked team in the Texas A&M Aggies, who are coming off of a two-week long hiatus after two matchups were postponed. Their last victory was a dominant one against South Carolina on the road, making their record 5-1 going into their showdown with the Tigers.

LSU will need to be able to contain Kellen Mond, the elusive quarterback, and Isaiah Spiller, the sole carrier of the run game, to stay in the game defensively. Finley will also need to step up his game against another formidable SEC defense, this one harsher than the last.

How to watch, listen and stream:

Kick-off: 6 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 28

TV: ESPN

Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1)

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN.com/watch

Score updates and notifications: Download The Reveille app for quarterly updates and breaking news during the game.